Israel decides on type of counter-strike on Iran

17 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army has decided how it will counter-strike Iran, but has not yet settled on the timing, The Jerusalem Post reported citing sources.

"Because the timing is still variable and because of all the necessary complex preparations, the current decision could change. However, the very development of a decision shows the severity and determination of Israel’s leadership to strike back, though all indications are that Jerusalem still seeks to tamp down the attack to avoid spiraling into a regional war," the report reads.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi hinted that the timing of the attack was not very imminent during. It is also possible that Israeli officials keeping their regular schedules are part of a fake-out to get Iran to lower their guard.