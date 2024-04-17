Protests against Georgia's foreign agent bill to continue on Wednesday

17 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament will continue discussions of the bill on transparency of foreign influence in its first hearing on April 17, the legislative body said.

The Georgian Parliament on Wednesday issued a statement on introducing “additional security measures” and said a yellow level of security would be in effect in the venue to “ensure a safe working environment”.

The protests over the draft law will continue simultaneously outside the Parliament in Tbilisi from 12pm (11:00 Moscow time), according to one of the organisers of the rally.

Yesterday. Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested 11 individuals outside the legislative body and Rustaveli Avenue for “violations of public order”. One officer was injured and a vehicle belonging to the Ministry was damaged.