Hamas talks frozen amid Iran-Israel escalation

17 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations for a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas are "almost frozen," an informed senior Arab diplomat told NBC News.

The official did not attribute blame and said discussions stalled as tensions with Iran took center stage following Israel’s April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that Hamas had rejected Israel's most recent offer for a deal.