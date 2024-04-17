Emirates suspend check-ins in Dubai

17 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Emirates is halting all check-ins for passengers for the day as bad weather in Dubai disrupts travel in one of the busiest aviation hubs in the world.

The biggest international airline said that check-ins for all passengers would be halted from 8 am local time and run through midnight. Transit passengers are permitted to proceed to their connecting flights, the carrier said in a statement.

“Emirates is working hard to restore our scheduled operations, and our teams will provide all possible support to affected customers,” the airline said.

Strong rainfall and storms that have battered Dubai have caused travel chaos, disrupting public life and affecting travel plans. The record rainfall has resulted in delayed or diverted flights, while cars have been left stranded on flooded roads. Dubai airport, one of the world’s busiest, is suffering from “significant disruption,” it said in a statement.