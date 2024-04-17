Georgian President appeals to EU due to situation in country

17 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has asked French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel to discuss the situation in Georgia at a council meeting on April 17.

"Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has asked Charles Michel and Emmanuel Macron to discuss the current events in Georgia at tomorrow’s meeting of the European Council, even though the issue is not on the agenda," the statement reads.

Protests against a foreign agent bill have been going on in Tbilisi since Monday. On Tuesday, protests escalated into clashes with police. Police officers used tear gas to push demonstrators back from the service entrance to the parliament building.