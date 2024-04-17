Russia officially withdraws peacekeepers from Azerbaijan

17 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has confirmed the beginning of the withdrawal of its peacekeepers from the Karabakh economic region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed the move, responding to a question about reports in the Azerbaijani media about the withdrawal.

"Yes, it really is the case," Dmitry Peskov said.

Last October, the Russian authorities said that the peacekeeping contingent had shut down their observation posts, but continued to carry out their duties on the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic.