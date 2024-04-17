Baku accuses Paris of failing to be neutral mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia

17 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

France is not able to act as a neutral party between Azerbaijan and Armenia, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

"France’s actions over the past three and a half years have seriously put under question the efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on sovereignty and territorial integrity and contributed to the escalation of the situation," Aykhan Hajizada said.

The spokesman stressed that France’s initiatives against Azerbaijan in documents and resolutions at the UN Security Council, the EU, the UN, the Francophonie and other international platforms have proven that this country’s claims of being a neutral mediator are completely unfounded.