17 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The risk of new epidemic outbreaks remains high across the world, and Moscow is open to cooperation in healthcare, Russian President Vladimir Putin saidi n his message, which was read out by chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova.

"The risk of new epidemic outbreaks or the spread of the already known dangerous diseases remains very high," the message reads.

According to the Russian leader, Russia is ready for most active cooperation in this crucial healthcare area.