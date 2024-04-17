Over 117,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

17 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 117,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh emergencies ministry's representative Saipash Erasyl said on Wednesday.

"Civil defense services rescued and evacuated 117,142 people, including 40,833 children. A total of 6,092 people, including 3,111 children, are in temporary accommodation facilities," Saipash Erasyl said.

About 16,000 people have already returned to their homes, as water has receded in some regions. But evacuations continued in North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.