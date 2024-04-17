IAEA head to visit Iran

17 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from a video on the UN YouTube channel

The last time the head of the agency visited Iran was last spring. The date of the new trip has not yet been determined.

The head of the IAEA will soon visit Iran. The relevant information was confirmed on April 17 by the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic.

"Rafael Grossi will visit Iran soon,”

– the Head of the UAEI, Mohammad Eslami said.

It was previously reported that Grossi plans to arrive in the Islamic Republic in April-May. At this time, the first International Nuclear Conference will be held in the capital of the country.

Several days ago, it became known that the IAEA would temporarily withdraw its inspectors from Iran amid regional tensions.