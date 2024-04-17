Turkish authorities hear people's message, Erdogan says

17 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Türkiye said that the message of the country's citizens, which they made at the municipal elections, will be heard. According to him, the authorities will learn lessons from the election results.

Turkish authorities will learn lessons from the results of municipal elections. This statement was made by the president of the country during his speech at a party meeting in parliament.

"We see that there are those who have forgotten that these are local elections, have become corrupted and indulged in various ambitions. Poor people who think that they will rule the country. Some of them are trying to create a dual structure - local government and central. There is only one government , and it is the President and his cabinet whom the nation has authorized to govern the country,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.