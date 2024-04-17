Azerbaijan expands business in Kazakhstan

17 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Igor Lepyokhin

Azerbaijan became 6th in the list of countries by the number of companies in Kazakhstan. There are 1,434 companies in the country with Azerbaijani capital and 2,017 are jointly owned.

According to data from the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan is among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of companies operating in Kazakhstan

As of April 1, 1,434 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in the republic, another 2017 are jointly owned.

Azerbaijan is in 6th place on this list. The top 10 also include Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Germany, Belarus, and South Korea.