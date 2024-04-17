IAEA head to visit Russia by late spring

17 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that the IAEA head’s visit to the country will take place in the next month and a half. It was previously reported that the head of the agency would visit Iran around the same time.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency may visit Russia in late spring. This was announced on April 17 by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov.

He emphasized that the visit would be very important for deepening ties with the agency’s management.

“I think that his visit in late spring is quite possible. I also believe that this contact will be very important for continuing close cooperation with the agency’s management,”

– Sergey Ryabkov said.

He also assessed the IAEA's inspection work in Iran. According to the deputy minister, recently the agency’s activity in the country has dropped significantly and does not reach its previous levels.