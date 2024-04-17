Georgian President promises to veto law on foreign agents

17 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

Salome Zurabishvili promised to use the right of veto if the bill on foreign agents is adopted. Today, the Georgian parliament adopted it in the first reading.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili announced that she would veto the foreign agents bill, despite the fact that it will be overcome.

“I will indeed veto it, as I do with all other laws. Because this is not just one law, it is a whole strategy that contradicts the recommendations of the European Union,”

- Salome Zurabishvili said.

In addition, she stated that she would exercise this right despite it will be overridden. The President noted that this will be the voice of the people that will be heard.