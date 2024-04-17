Iran to withdraw IRGC officers from Syria

17 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to media reports, Iran will reduce the number of IRGC officers due to a possible Israeli response. The IDF plans a “retaliation strike” against Iranian targets in Syria.

The Wall Street Journal, with a reference to its sources, reported that Tehran will withdraw some officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from Syria due to a fear of a “retaliatory strike” from Israel.

The newspaper notes that the IRGC will reduce the number of high-ranking military advisers, but mid-level officers will continue to serve in Syria, though their location will be changed.

In addition, the newspaper states that the Lebanese organization Hezbollah will also reduce the number of its officers.