Lenin’s memorial in Zheleznovodsk to be washed to revolutionary’s birthday

17 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Zheleznovodsk, the monument to Vladimir Lenin will be washed by April 22 in several hours in connection with the 154-year anniversary of the politician.

The monument to Vladimir Lenin in Zheleznovodsk will be washed to the revolutionary’s birthday on April 22, the press service of the city administration reports.

According to the mayor's office, this is the only monument to the leader of the world proletariat in the resort city. The washing will take the couple of hours.

Vladimir Lenin was born on April 22, 1870.