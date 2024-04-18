Protests against foreign agent bill: people detained in Tbilisi

18 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Domestic opposition parties, non-governmental organisations, media outlets and citizens on Wednesday gathered outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi to protest the bill on transparency of foreign influence, with the legislative body approving the first reading of the draft law.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said two people were detained at the latest protest. On April 16, 11 were detained and one police officer was injured in altercations.

The public has been protesting the bill, which calls for the registration of non-commercial legal entities and media outlets in the country as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they derive more than 20% of their funding from abroad, for the third day.

The bill has been reintroduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party after its retraction following protests last year, and has been met with criticism from the opposition, the domestic NGO sector and a part of Georgia’s foreign partner states and diplomatic representations.

Besides Tbilisi, the protest includes rallies in several other cities.