EU urges Georgia to refrain from adopting foreign agent bill

18 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell evaluated the bill on transparency of foreign influence.

According to the EU High Representative, this legislation can compromise Georgia’s EU path, a path supported by the overwhelming majority of Georgian citizens”.

“This is a very concerning development and the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path. This law is not in line with EU core norms and values,” Borrell said.

He added that Georgia has a vibrant civil society that contributes to the country’s successful progress towards EU membership.

“The proposed legislation would limit the capacity of civil society and media organisations to operate freely, could limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatise organisations that deliver benefits to the citizens of Georgia,” Borrell said.

On April 17, the Georgian Parliament passed the transparency of foreign influence law in its first reading.