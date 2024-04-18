Israel planned to strike back at Iran on Monday

18 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel considered a retaliatory strike against Iran on the evening of April 15, but decided to delay the attack, the Axios news website reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

Israel told the U.S. administration about the decision to wait, according to a U.S. official.

"We are not sure why and how close it was to an actual attack," another U.S. official said.

The Israeli war cabinet on Monday considered greenlighting an Israel Defense Forces strike against Iran. But a decision was made later that night not to go through with the attack "for operational reasons."