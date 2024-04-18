Pashinyan briefs Armenian citizens on benefits of peace with Azerbaijan

18 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Achieving peace with Azerbaijan will help Armenia become stronger and will benefit the Armenian people, including residents of border villages, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Armenian government wants the proximity of Azerbaijan with the border villages of Armenia not to cause concern to the residents, the Armenian PM said as he held meetings with the residents of the Voskepar (Askipara) village, Kirants (Güney) village and Berkaber village(Bibish) of Tavush Province.

"Our goal, our idea is that instead of worrying when you say, "Azerbaijan is 50 meters away," you should say, "It's good that Azerbaijan is 50 meters away, we'll do business there, maybe we'll build a farm." It is also possible to build an exit point where cars will pass through here, so they will pay to the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan said.

Even though the PM didn't guarantee 100% security, he emphasized his confidence that security would be more than 90% over time.