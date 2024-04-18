U.S. concerned over Georgia's foreign agent bill

18 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington is concerned over the foreign agent bill which sparked mass protests in Tbilisi, U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"We remain deeply concerned that this draft legislation, if enacted, could stigmatize civil society organizations working to improve the lives of Georgians citizens and media organizations operating within Georgia to provide information to Georgian citizens," Patel said.

The diplomat urged Tbilisi to heed warnings that this bill is not in line with the EU’s norms and values, and it certainly would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path.