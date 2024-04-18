Amsterdam launches fight against mass tourism

18 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Netherlands' Amsterdam will no longer allow new hotel buildings to be built as part of its fight against mass tourism, the local government said.

It also placed a new limit of 20million for the maximum number of overnight hotel stays by tourists the city is willing to accept each year.

"We want to make and keep the city liveable for residents and visitors. This means: no over-tourism, no new hotels, and no more than 20 million hotel overnight stays by tourists per year", the statement reads.

A new hotel in Amsterdam can only be built if another hotel closes, if the number of sleeping places doesn't increase, and if the new hotel will be better, for example more sustainable.

The rule does not apply to new hotels that have already secured a permit.

Earlier this year, Amsterdam again raised its tourist tax to 12.5% from 7% of the cost of a hotel room.