Iran and Russia increasing trade turnover

18 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of Iran’s exports to Russia rose 26% in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, as compared to the preceding year, official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Akbar Godari said.

"2.185 million tons of products worth $946 million were exported to Russia in the previous Iranian year, while a year earlier the Islamic Republic had exported only 1.436 million tons of goods valued at $751 million to the country," Godari said.

According to the official, Iran’s exports to Russia also increased by 56% in terms of weight during the previous year. Agricultural products, petrochemicals, and oil-based products were the top exported products to Russia, Tehran Times reported.

Referring to the volume of imports from Russia in the past year, Godari said that 3.353 million tons of goods worth $1.691 billion were also imported from Russia in the past calendar year. The imports have grown by nine percent in terms of value and 27% in terms of weight, Godari said.