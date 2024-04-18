ADB to help Georgia in treating cancer and diabetes

18 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a €46.3 million ($50 million equivalent) policy-based loan to help improve access to quality and affordable health care in Georgia.

Under ADB’s Health Sector Enhancement Program, the bank will disburse the financing once the government has implemented a range of reforms to improve health sector governance and regulation, increase publicly funded primary health care and specialized outpatient and diagnostic services, and enhance the sector’s operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

“This program represents ADB’s comprehensive and integrated package of support to improve health care in Georgia. While it will help improve health care for all, this program will be particularly beneficial for the poor, women, and vulnerable groups," ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov said.

Georgia has high levels of noncommunicable diseases, including heart disease, hypertension, cancer and diabetes, which reduce life expectancy and healthy aging. Strengthening government-funded primary health care and outpatient services can help to manage these diseases, most of which are preventable.