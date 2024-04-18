Iran warns U.S. about attack on Israel

18 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has warned the United States through diplomatic channels about an imminent strike on Israel in response to the Israeli Air Force's shelling of the Iranian consulate in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

"We have clearly conveyed to the Americans in messages that the decision of Iran's Supreme National Security Council headed by President to punish Israel is final and definitive," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

The diplomat noted after the strike Tehran sent another message to Washington, saying that Iran doesn't seek to escalate tensions in the region.

Iran exchanged messages through the U.S. Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy, as well as "through official diplomatic channels." According to the diplomat, these contacts were made to "prevent the escalation of tensions and the development of a crisis in the region."