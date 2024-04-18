U.S. comments on reports of military support for Armenia

18 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. State Department has clarified the issue of providing military support to Armenia.

The press service of the U.S. State Department responded to a local media inquiry in connection with a photo of a document published in the press reflecting the issues of providing Armenia with extensive military support at the trilateral U.S.-European Union-Armenia meeting held in Brussels on April 5, AzerTAc reported.

According to the U.S. State Department, this document is pure disinformation; security issues were not on the agenda. They reffered to the joint press release put out along with the EU and Armenia following the April 5 trilateral meeting in Brussels.