U.S. comments on reports of military support for Armenia

The U.S. State Department has clarified the issue of providing military support to Armenia.
The press service of the U.S. State Department responded to a local media inquiry in connection with a photo of a document published in the press reflecting the issues of providing Armenia with extensive military support at the trilateral U.S.-European Union-Armenia meeting held in Brussels on April 5, AzerTAc reported.
According to the U.S. State Department, this document is pure disinformation; security issues were not on the agenda. They reffered to the joint press release put out along with the EU and Armenia following the April 5 trilateral meeting in Brussels.
"The Brussels meeting with the EU and Armenia focused solely on Armenia’s economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships, address humanitarian needs, and support for Armenia’s ongoing reforms, including in areas such as democracy and rule of law,” the State Department's press service said.