18 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The activity of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam will be stopped, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported.

The process is being coordinated by Moscow and Baku.

The joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam was established in January 2021 after signing the memorandum of understanding between Moscow and Ankara. The main purpose of the center was to monitor compliance with the ceasefire in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.