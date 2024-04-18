Chechnya prepares to receive another group of refugees from Palestine

18 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chechnya will receive another group of refugees who left the Palestinian enclave after the next round of escalation of the conflict with Israel. In total, about 1,500 refugees will come to Russia. Most of them will go to Chechnya and Bashkiria. Regional authorities have already expressed their readiness to provide assistance to those in need.

"The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia [is tasked] with distributing Russian citizens and foreign citizens evacuated from the State of Palestine to the Russian Federation among the subjects of the Russian Federation, according to the appendix",

the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister also noted that another region that would receive a significant number of evacuees is Bashkiria. Here, each victim will be provided with medical care, psychological support, and temporary housing.