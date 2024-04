18 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The floods that hit Kazakhstan stopped the work of 634 oil wells in the Aktobe and Atyrau regions, the press service of the country's Ministry of Energy reports.

According to the ministry, oil production losses amounted to 16 thousand tons. Currently, 141 wells have resumed their work. The remaining 493 are still not operational.

It is noted that work is currently underway to pump out water using pumping equipment and units, backfill with soil, de-energize and seal wells.