Baku to receive more than 2 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan

18 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced an agreement with Azerbaijan on a gradual increase in Kazakh oil supplies.

The ministry recalled that in March, SOCAR and KazMunayGas signed an agreement on a gradual increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan.

It is noted that Baku is ready to increase the volume of oil received from Kazakhstan to 2.2 million tons per year. The parties developed a roadmap to increase oil transit volumes.

In addition to this, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed to transport oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan in the amount of 1.5 million tons per year.