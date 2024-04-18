Dubai airport to return to full operational capacity in next 24 hours

18 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dubai Airport will resume normal operations until Friday evening, the Chief Operating Officer of the airport, Majed Al Joker said.

"The situation will return to normal within the next 24 hours",

Al Joker said.

In Dubai, record rainfall did not damage the main runway. The airport will resume operations soon.

On Tuesday, the UAE was hit by downpours, thunderstorms and hail, causing flooding and transport problems. Since Wednesday, the weather in Dubai has returned to normal, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the flood.