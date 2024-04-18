Kazakhstan bans import of aviation fuel

18 Apr. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is currently an excess of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan. To prevent the situation from worsening, the country's authorities have introduced a month-long ban on imports.

"In January-April 2024, the accumulated and uninterruptedly replenished reserves of aviation fuel in the country amounted to 105-120 thousand tons. In January-March, the total import of jet fuel was about 70 thousand tons. Consequently, the reason for the overstocking of oil depots with jet fuel is the import of jet fuel in addition to the produced Kazakh jet fuel",

Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said.

At the moment, the ban is already in effect. It is introduced until April 24 and may be extended.

The production of oil and gas chemical products, as well as the consumption of hydrocarbon raw materials, is growing in the republic. According to the ministry's forecast, in the coming years, this trend will continue.