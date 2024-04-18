Lightning strikes plane flying from Abu Dhabi to Yerevan

18 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, a Wizz Air plane flying from Abu Dhabi to Yerevan was struck by lightning.

The incident occurred a few days ago when the UAE was hit by heavy rainfall and storm.

10 minutes after taking off from Abu Dhabi, the airplane, which was flying over Dubai at that moment, was struck by lightning. As a result, one of the windows cracked. The aircraft began to fall, causing panic among passengers.

The tragedy was miraculously avoided thanks to the professional actions of the pilots, who managed to urgently land the plane at Abu Dhabi Airport.