Macron speaks on France's dependence on Russian gas

19 Apr. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The whole world, including EU countries, continues to purchase Russian gas and oil, while France’s dependence on Russian energy resources is lower than that of its EU neighbors, said the country’s President Emmanuel Macron.

"Today, Russian gas and oil products are purchased through third countries around the world",

Macron said.

He spoke about France's dependence on Russian gas and noted that its current dependence was lower than that of other countries.

"Due to its model of using nuclear energy and alternative sources, France is less dependent on Russian gas than other states",

Macron said.

The French president announced that the country would continue to pay attention to the development of nuclear and other non-gas energy sources.