New Aghdere-Aghdam road under construction in Azerbaijan

19 Apr. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of the Aghdere-Aghdam highway has begun in Azerbaijan, the State Highway Agency of Azerbaijan reports.

Currently excavations are being carried out at the site, the soil is being leveled, and pipes are being laid.

"In addition to this, according to the project, five transshipment bridges are being built across the Khachinchay River on the territory of Aghdam. Construction of bridge supports is currently underway",

the government agency said.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the building codes and regulations in force in Azerbaijan. The work is being carried out according to the schedule.

"The Aghdere-Aghdam highway is one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. It will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the territories liberated from occupation",

the government agency said

The length of the road will be 33.5 km, it will start from the existing Sugovushan-Kalbajar highway. The new road is being built according to technical category II with two lanes, the width of the carriageway will be 9 m, the width of the soil bed will be 15 m.