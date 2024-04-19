All airports in Kazakhstan to introduce biometrics

19 Apr. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Biometrics in Kazakhstan can be introduced at all airports in the country, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

The ministry noted that digitalization makes it possible to make transportation arrangements faster and simpler. Today, air passengers purchase plane tickets online and use digital documents. When boarding a flight, modern technologies can also be used. The passengers will undergo biometric identification, which will make the process more convenient and faster.

At the moment, biometric identification has been implemented as a pilot project at the Astana airport. If the project is assessed positively, biometrics will appear at all airports in Kazakhstan.