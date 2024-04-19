Rosatom ready to implement new projects in Türkiye

19 Apr. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Rosatom State Corporation is interested in implementing new projects in Türkiye. This statement was made by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Akkuyu Nuclear project company.

"Rosatom is interested in implementing projects for the construction of wind farms and solar power plants in Türkiye and it has already begun work on these initiatives",

Anton Dedusenko said.

He emphasized that Rosatom was always open to discussing opportunities for expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

"Taking into account our technological potential and production capacity, we are ready to consider proposals from the Turkish side for the construction of new nuclear power plants in the country and, in response, offer effective and mutually beneficial solutions",

the representative of the design company said.

Akkuyu NPP

The construction of the first nuclear power plant in Türkiye is carried out by Rosatom. It will consist of four power units with a total capacity of 4,800 MW.

Last week it became known that full-scale commissioning work had started at the first power unit. According to Dedusenko, it is necessary to complete them and prepare all systems for the start of operation during this year.