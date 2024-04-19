Iran explains no retaliatory strike after attack on Isfahan

19 Apr. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be no immediate response from Iran to the attack on Isfahan, a senior Iranian official said, Reuters reports.

"There is no plan for an immediate retaliatory strike, and there is no clarity about who is behind the incident",

the official said.

The Reuters source also noted that information about a foreign source of the attack had not been confirmed.

"We have not come under external attack, and [participants in] discussions are inclined [to believe that it is] more about infiltration than about attack",

the official said.

On Friday night, drones were shot down over Isfahan in Iran. The US media write that the incident is Israel's response to the attack on April 13. Iran does not confirm information about the Israeli attack.