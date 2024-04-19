Large reserves of Armenian explosives discovered in Khojavend

19 Apr. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Explosives were discovered in the village of Khojavend, the Khojavend region, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reports.

Improvised explosive devices, explosives and loads consisting of electrical and non-electrical detonators designed to carry out powerful explosions, as well as explosive devices using hand grenades of the D1 brand of Armenian production were found in a farm building at a residential building near the winery.

Experts neutralized all discovered explosives. Work to ensure the security of the liberated Azerbaijani territories continues.