Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev to meet on Monday

20 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who will be on a working visit to Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders wil hold talks in Moscow on April 22. Putin and Aliyev plan to discuss the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and regional issues.

"The agenda covers the key matters dealing with further developing the strategic partnership and allied relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as a detailed exchange of views on the recent developments in the region," the statement reads.

Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will also mark the 50th anniversary of launching the Baikal-Amur Mainline construction by meeting with its veterans and railway employees.