G7 urges Baku and Yerevan to adhere to peace process

20 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven countries have issued a statement regarding the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, urging the sides to remain committed to the peace process.

"We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to maintain full commitment to the peace process to achieve a dignified and lasting peace based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders," the statement reads.

The G7 countries' readiness to encourage more positive interactions between Baku and Yerevan at all levels, including through specific negotiation channels, was also underlined in the statement.