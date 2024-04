20 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on April 19 to discuss the recent regional tensions, diplomatic sources said.

The two diplomats also discussed the developments in Gaza and the need for an immediate ceasefire.

Referring to the provocative statements of Israeli regime officials in the region, the Turkish FM emphasized the importance of collective efforts to end the war in Gaza and the crisis in the region.