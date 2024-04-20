Turkish citizens decide to boycott restaurants

20 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thousands of people have issued a call to boycott restaurants and cafes this weekend in Turkey, accusing business owners of exploiting economic issues and inflation as an excuse to set exorbitant prices.

The boycott plea has resonated widely among the public, with several prominent figures lending their support.

The hashtag "Boycott Overpriced Meals" has been trending on social media, urging people not to visit cafes and restaurants on April 20-21.

Much of the social media activism throughout the week has been fueled by examples circulating in the press and on social media, such as photos of inflated bills and the juxtaposition of food prices in Istanbul with those of foreign cities.

Many news outlets reported that citizens characterize the inflated prices at restaurants and cafes as "pretextual and opportunistic," extending beyond economic woes attributed to inflation. Reports also noted that customers face smaller portion sizes and lower quality despite rising prices.

While a bakery selling a single cookie for 110 Turkish Liras sparked outrage, a large number of people are also lamenting paying up to 300 liras for a single meal portion, attributing the issue to profiteering by businesses.