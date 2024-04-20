Russian border guards to leave Tavush Province of Armenia

20 Apr. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

There will no longer be Russian border guard posts in the Tavush Province of Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan. The Armenian Prime Minister announced that the posts of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be established on the border.

Armenia no longer sees the need for Russian border guards in the Tavush Province, which borders Azerbaijan.

“Russian posts appeared, when the situation was different. At the moment, there is a significant change in the situation that impacts every issue. This means that we do not have a front line, we have a border, and the border is a sign of peace,”

– Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.

In the Tavush Province, the Russian Federal Security Service border posts were established in 2021. After agreeing on the issue of returning four villages to Azerbaijan, as well as the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the borders of the USSR, it is planned to station border guards of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the region. As Pashinyan explained, by interacting with each other, the parties will be able to independently guard the border.