UN Secretary General urges Baku and Yerevan to continue delimiting borders and normalizing relations

20 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve all remaining bilateral issues to normalize relations, the Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary General closely followed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He welcomes the agreement reached on April 19 between the relevant state commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

According to the spokesman, the Secretary General calls on the parties to continue delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and resolve all outstanding bilateral issues for the full normalization of relations.

Yesterday, Baku and Ankara reached an agreement on the return of four villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.