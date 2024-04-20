Iranian Ambassador completes mission in Azerbaijan

20 Apr. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi completed his diplomatic work in Baku, and today, he was received by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. The head of the foreign ministry, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Abbas Mousavi, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

During the meeting, diplomats assessed the level of current relations between the two states, based on historical roots, noting the high level of friendship and cooperation and significant steps towards developing relations in political, economic, trade and other directions.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations in the regional and multilateral framework, as well as the effective work of regional formats and wished the ambassador success in his future activities. The Iranian ambassador thanked him for his support during his diplomatic activities.

Diplomats from the two countries also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues.