World welcomes de-occupation of villages in Gazakh District

20 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Foreign ministries, as well as major political figures of public organizations, welcomed the agreement on the peaceful return by Armenia four villages in the Gazakh District to Azerbaijan.

Yesterday, the State Commission for the Delimitation of the Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the issue of the peaceful return to the control of Baku of four villages of the Gazakh District of the Republic of Azerbaijan, having previously agreed on the boundaries between these villages and the adjacent settlements on the territory of Armenia. The returned villages are Baganis (Baganys), Voskepar (Askipara), Kirants (Güney) and Berkaber (Bibish).

Such an important event for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and the modern history of the South Caucasus as a whole was appreciated by the foreign ministries of many countries.

Thus, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement.

“We welcome the agreement reached on April 19, 2024 at the meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the return to Azerbaijan of four villages that were under occupation during 30 years, and the continuation of delimitation work. This positive development, achieved through direct negotiations, is an important step towards the signing of a peace agreement,”

- the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The UN, US, Germany, as well as the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, all praised the achieved success in the bilateral relations.