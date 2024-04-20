Russians resorts become more expensive

20 Apr. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Holidays in Russia on average have risen in price by 25.9%, and Sochi resorts are far from the first in this ranking; prices for accommodation in Sochi in the first quarter of 2024 increased by only 17.3%. Thus, the city is 12th place among 14 resort regions of the country.

Vacation in Russia is slowly becoming more expensive. According to statistics, the rise in prices most affects the accommodation. In Russia, this indicator has risen to 25.9%.

Hotels in Sochi are completely booked for the season; tourists from Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Leningrad and Rostov regions prefer to spend vacation in the resort city.

As for prices, a night's stay in Krasnaya Polyana this summer will cost an average of 9,700 rubles, which is 20% more expensive than the previous year.