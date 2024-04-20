Hurricane hits Ankara

20 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A storm hit the Turkish capital this afternoon, knocking down trees, tearing off roofs from houses and overturning cars. There are already victims of the disaster in Ankara.

This afternoon, the Turkish capital Ankara was hit by a storm, which began with heavy rain this afternoon. The urban areas of Keçiören, Çankaya, Etimesgut, Sincan and Gölbaşı suffered the most from the hurricane. The streets are blocked with fallen trees.

“There are numerous car accidents on the streets of the city. One of the cars flew into the median, and then crashed into another vehicle. As a result, two people are slightly injured,”

- the Turkish media report.

The roofs of residential buildings, satellite dishes, and bricks left on the roofs by builders are ripped off by wind. Rescuers are collecting them. Debris from the roofs has already damaged four cars.