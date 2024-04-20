Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Javanshir Mamedov dies in Baku

20 Apr. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the Soviet and Azerbaijani singer, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Javanshir Mamedov, passed away in Baku. He was 70 years old. The artist died from acute heart failure before the ambulance arrived.

Today, on April 20, at 12:03, the Republican Center for Ambulance and Emergency Medical Care in Baku received a call regarding the illness of the Honored Artist Javanshir Mamedov. Two minutes later, an ambulance was dispatched to the address indicated by the caller.

“However, the artist died before the doctors arrived, and the team that arrived registered the fact of death,”

- the Republican Center for Ambulance and Emergency Medical Care informed.

The reason for the death of the 70-year-old artist is a heart failure, an examination conducted at the Republican Clinical Hospital showed.